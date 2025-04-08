Aviva PLC Buys 10,720 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.