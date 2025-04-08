Aviva PLC Buys 10,720 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

