Aviva PLC Buys 89,059 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 164.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,059 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,255,000 after buying an additional 105,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,077,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,758,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,282,000 after purchasing an additional 358,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,127,000 after purchasing an additional 68,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,977,000 after purchasing an additional 104,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.11.

Nucor Stock Up 1.6 %

NUE opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.00. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

