Aviva PLC Has $13.58 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1,495.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108,528 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average of $131.81.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.