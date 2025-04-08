Aviva PLC Has $13.58 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 1,495.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108,528 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $145.39 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average of $131.81.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

