Aviva PLC Has $19.23 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,532 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $19,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total value of $1,136,245.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,996.09. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $301.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.01, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $245.04 and a 1-year high of $344.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.73 and a 200-day moving average of $315.12.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -368.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

