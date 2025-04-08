Aviva PLC Purchases 125,251 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 153.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,251 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Western Digital by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.45 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

