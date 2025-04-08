Aviva PLC Purchases 560,777 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 806.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,777 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $18,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

