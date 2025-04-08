Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.35 and a one year high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.