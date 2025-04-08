Aviva PLC Sells 10,348 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 35,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,907,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Up 2.9 %

APH opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $79.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.