Aviva PLC Sells 334,389 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,346,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,389 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $17,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Stellantis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter valued at $4,126,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 5.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 314,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter valued at about $16,558,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

NYSE STLA opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

