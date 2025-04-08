Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.53 and last traded at $77.12, with a volume of 4831253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Nomura lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Baidu from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.
Baidu Trading Down 3.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Further Reading
