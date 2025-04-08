Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 938,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $153,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,224,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 819,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Balchem by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,044,000 after buying an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Balchem Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $154.13 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $137.69 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day moving average of $168.79. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.96 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.