Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5408 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This is a 10.1% increase from Bank of Communications’s previous dividend of $0.49.
Bank of Communications Stock Performance
Bank of Communications stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of -0.15. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $23.15.
Bank of Communications Company Profile
