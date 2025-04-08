Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,522,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $172,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,918,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,199,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after buying an additional 639,848 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,694,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,502,000 after buying an additional 326,643 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 430,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after buying an additional 219,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.20 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.43.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

