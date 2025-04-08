Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stryker were worth $197,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Argus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $345.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.26. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.