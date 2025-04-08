Bank of Montreal Can Has $162.59 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in KLA were worth $162,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in KLA by 82.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC opened at $604.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $714.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $698.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $748.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $832.17.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

