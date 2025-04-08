Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,839,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $182,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 337,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,277,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $424,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.84.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

