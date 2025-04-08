Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Intuit were worth $231,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 11,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $556.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $594.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $620.01.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price target (up from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,300 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.42, for a total value of $814,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,414.48. This trade represents a 66.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,661 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

