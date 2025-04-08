Bank of Montreal Can Sells 206,622 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 689,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,622 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Tower were worth $126,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $2,545,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $213.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $170.46 and a 52-week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

