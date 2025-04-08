Bank of Montreal Can Sells 372,030 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $133,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.34 and a 52-week high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,998,990 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.