Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,723,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Exelon were worth $140,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Exelon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.40. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

