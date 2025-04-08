Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 150,406 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150,406 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $95,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,230,626,000 after buying an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $488.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $622.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $682.34. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.69 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

