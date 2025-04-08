Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 3,334,593 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5,991.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,390,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334,593 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $244,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after buying an additional 108,619,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after buying an additional 36,496,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after buying an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,672,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.98. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.59.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

