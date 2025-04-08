Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 3,624,953 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,945,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624,953 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BCE were worth $462,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in BCE by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BCE by 180.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 47,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 755,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after buying an additional 17,246 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.13, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.6965 dividend. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.