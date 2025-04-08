Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 560,702 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 129.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 992,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $150,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in PepsiCo by 107.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 20.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,244 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of PEP opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.67 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.