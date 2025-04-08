Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 6,146,643 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 4,286.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,146,643 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $191,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $38.73.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.