Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 444,814 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 483,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444,814 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $82,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $184.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $201.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 52.72%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

