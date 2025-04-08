Barclays Increases Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $88.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETR. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

ETR stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.92. 3,010,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,449. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. Entergy has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

