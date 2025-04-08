Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Price

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.71.

UMBF traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 354,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,545. UMB Financial has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average of $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 442.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 703.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

