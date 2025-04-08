Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Price

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.69. 36,871,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,113,172. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

