Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 42,973 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 56,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 55.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,193 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 285,355 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

