BCE (TSE:BCE) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$33.50 to C$31.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. BCE traded as low as C$30.39 and last traded at C$30.54, with a volume of 1880661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.49.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on BCE from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on BCE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.9975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,338.57%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

