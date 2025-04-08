BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price Down 3.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$33.50 to C$31.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. BCE traded as low as C$30.39 and last traded at C$30.48. Approximately 2,712,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,929,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.49.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BCE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BCE from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BCE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73. The stock has a market cap of C$27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.9975 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,338.57%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

