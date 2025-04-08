Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) EVP Sells $2,051,307.95 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $2,051,307.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,231.43. The trade was a 97.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance
Shares of BECN opened at $122.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.86. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.54 and a 52-week high of $123.90.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BECN has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
