Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Moderate Buy Rating

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities set a $348.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 target price on Beigene in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Beigene Price Performance

NASDAQ ONC opened at $220.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beigene has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $287.88.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts expect that Beigene will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.04, for a total value of $310,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 51,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.40, for a total transaction of $14,610,569.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,104,288 shares of company stock valued at $285,064,819. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

