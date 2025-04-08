Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,083,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,980,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,278,153,000 after buying an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after buying an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:F opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

