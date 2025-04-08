Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $3.79 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.7% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after buying an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,952,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after acquiring an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

AMD stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.75 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.