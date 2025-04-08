Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Invests $532,000 in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. GG Group Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Invst LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $100.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

