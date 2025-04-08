Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.8% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $216.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.70 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

