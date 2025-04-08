Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases New Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. DT Midstream accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 100,825 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,757,000 after acquiring an additional 202,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $110.00 price objective on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

