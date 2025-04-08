Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

NYSE BA opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

