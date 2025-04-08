Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 6.9 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $40.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

