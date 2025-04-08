Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Purchases New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

DIS opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

