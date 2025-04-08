Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Takes $120,000 Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,355.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,596 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

