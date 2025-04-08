Best Casino Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 7th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Churchill Downs, Everi, and PENN Entertainment are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are equity shares in companies that operate casinos and related entertainment venues, where revenue is primarily generated through gaming, wagering, and hospitality services. These stocks offer investors exposure to the cyclical leisure and tourism sectors, with performance often influenced by regulatory environments, discretionary consumer spending, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.42 and a 200 day moving average of $253.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $174.03 and a 12 month high of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion and a PE ratio of 946.53.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,579,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,656,827. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.30. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,294,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,404. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $47.26.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.19. 305,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,712. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $150.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Everi (EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.29. 2,292,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,620. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57 and a beta of 1.57.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.12. 2,112,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96.

