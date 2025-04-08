Best Oil Stocks To Follow Now – April 8th

Exxon Mobil, Procter & Gamble, Chevron, ServiceNow, and Caterpillar are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are the shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, production, refining, or distribution of oil and petroleum products. These stocks are traded on public markets, and their values typically fluctuate based on global oil prices, geopolitical factors, and overall energy market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.41. 10,163,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,796,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $98.46 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $444.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average is $113.71.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Shares of PG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $153.52 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.04.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.36. 4,941,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,727,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.04 and its 200-day moving average is $154.21. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $4.81 on Tuesday, hitting $740.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,133. The company’s 50-day moving average is $909.68 and its 200 day moving average is $979.97. The firm has a market cap of $152.50 billion, a PE ratio of 108.97, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE CAT traded down $3.82 on Tuesday, reaching $276.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,507. The firm has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.76.

