Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 7th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, and GameStop are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares issued by companies involved in the development, manufacturing, or support of virtual reality technology and experiences. These stocks provide investors exposure to the VR industry—which includes hardware like headsets, software applications, immersive content, and related technological innovations—as it continues to expand and integrate into various aspects of consumer and business sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META stock traded up $14.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $519.63. 26,118,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,458,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.98. 6,276,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,498. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,210,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,190,490. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. GameStop has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 135.37 and a beta of -0.44.

