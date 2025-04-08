BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,146 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIGC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Monimus Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 696,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 308,384 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 19.9% during the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 175,705 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 96,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff bought 177,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,329.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,131.12. This trade represents a 232.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $87.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut shares of BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

