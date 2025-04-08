BioHarvest Sciences’ (BHST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioHarvest Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

BioHarvest Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of BHST opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.84. BioHarvest Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioHarvest Sciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioHarvest Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in BioHarvest Sciences stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:BHST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of BioHarvest Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

BioHarvest Sciences Company Profile

BioHarvest Sciences Inc is a biotech firm. It focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within business verticals nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients which focus on specific medical indications.

