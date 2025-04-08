Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 70

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 31st, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bioventix Price Performance

Shares of LON BVXP opened at GBX 2,480 ($31.57) on Tuesday. Bioventix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,800 ($61.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £129.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,819.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,310.18.

Bioventix (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported GBX 72.27 ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter. Bioventix had a return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 59.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bioventix will post 166.3066955 EPS for the current year.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

