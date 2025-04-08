Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BX. UBS Group upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Blackstone from $186.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $4.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,539,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,310. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.95. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

